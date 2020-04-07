Alabama Department of Public Health details who’s getting sick, dying from COVID-19

Coronavirus,Blood research,Scientist’s Laboratory,Research lab,Analyzing a blood sample in test tube at laboratory with microscope. Medical, pharmaceutical and scientific research and development concept.

The Alabama Department of Public Health released detailed COVID-19 data Tuesday afternoon, providing more detail on the race, age and underlying health conditions of state residents afflicted by the virus.

Released in chart form the ADPH data lists just over 2,000 confirmed cases, 52 reported deaths and 39 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

View the chart with data current as of April 6 here:

The death figures show 17 white Alabama residents and 17 black residents have died from the disease. Based on overall population data from the 2010 census, that means its claiming more black resident lives, per capita.

The ADPH figures also show those who’ve succumbed to the illness had one or more underlying health conditions, with heart disease and diabetes as the two most common.

The figures also show more men than women are dying from the virus and it’s claimed 23 people 65 or older and 16 people ages 19-64.

The chart shows 315 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.

There is also some detail about the severity of the virus in some cases, with 116 people listed as being in intensive units and 75 on those on “mechanical ventilation” helping enable them to breathe.

The ADPH said late Tuesday afternoon it is working to update the original’s charts figures concerning workers and residents at long-term care facilities. The percentage figures in those cases contains an error, ADPH told WHNT News 19.