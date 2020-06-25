Alabama Department of Labor says upcoming quarter could change unemployment payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – On Thursday, ADOL announced that the upcoming quarter could change payments for those with unemployment claims. The current quarter ends on July 5, 2020.

ADOL says that federal and state law requires that they redetermine eligibility on a quarterly basis for regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

ADOL says they will automatically redetermine the claims and that no action is required by the claimant during this redetermination.

