Alabama Department of Labor releases March unemployment numbers

The Alabama Department of Labor said the statewide unemployment rate increased slightly in the first half of March.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.5%, with 2,138,541 Alabamians applying for unemployment assistance.

Despite the statewide increase, several north Alabama counties had the lowest county unemployment rates – Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties at 2.8%, with Cullman and Limestone Counties reporting 2.9%.

The majority of the lost jobs were in education and health services, which lost 4,300 jobs, along with professional and business jobs, with a decrease of 2,100 jobs.

The Department of Labor cautioned the March numbers don’t fully account for the impact of COVID-19, since the majority of the layoffs happened the week after the numbers were tallied.