Alabama Department of Labor launches unemployment claims tracker

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – ADOL launched a new tracker that will help you get answers to questions about your unemployment claims.

You will need to go to the ADOL homepage to access this tool.

Click here to track your claim.

