Alabama Department of Labor launches unemployment claims tracker
Coronavirus
by: WHNT News 19
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 11:05 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 11:06 AM CDT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – ADOL launched a new tracker that will help you get answers to questions about your unemployment claims. You will need to go to the ADOL homepage to access this tool. Click here to track your claim.

NEW! Just launched! ADOL has a new CLAIMS TRACKER that will help you get answers to questions about your claim. You will need to go to the ADOL homepage to access this tool! Access it here: https://t.co/Bw9UYWBxkj@GovernorKayIvey @ADOLSecretary @NASWAORG @ALWorksSystem pic.twitter.com/ycNNBd9sLI— ADOL (@al_labor) April 16, 2020