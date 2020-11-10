Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations spike over the past three days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations rose sharply over the weekend, according to the data released from the Alabama Department of Health.

As of this Tuesday, cases rose sharply from 985 on Nov. 7 to 1,206 on Nov. 10. This follows a national trend that has seen surges in hospitalizations across the country.

The COVID-19 Tracking Project reports 59,275 current hospitalizations in America as of this report. Out of these, 11,533 are in intensive care units.

Southeast Health reported 48 patients as of Tuesday morning.