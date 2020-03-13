Alabama Community College System temporarily discontinues on-campus classes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will temporarily discontinue on-campus classes at 23 colleges across the state from March 17 through April 3.

ACCS said many ACCS schools have a scheduled Spring Break during this time, and students may be asked to extend the break period.

ACCS said the extended break will allow faculty, staff, and administrations at the colleges to develop a plan for “alternative instructional efforts.”

All events scheduled at the state’s community colleges during this time frame are also canceled, according to ACCS.

According to ACCS, while classes will not be taking place on campus, ACCS colleges will continue normal operations. ACCS said colleges with dorms will continue to provide basic services to the students who are housed on campus with no alternative options.

ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker released the following statement to WHNT News 19:

“Our students are our number one priority, and while our decision today to suspend courses is unprecedented it is a necessary precaution to ensure the health and safety of the more than 174,000 students we serve across the state. Our ACCS response team continues to work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health on this evolving issue and will continue to do everything we can to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama.”

Alternative instruction plans are being developed by each ACCS college, and the plans will be communicated directly to students by their respective institutions, according to ACCS.

ACCS also listed the actions they are following related to COVID-19:

All college-sponsored, supported, or work-related out-of-state travel and all system office work-related out-of-state travel is canceled until further notice.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, or the employee’s child or dependent tests positive and the employee must stay home to provide care, then that employee should stay at home for 14 days and should not be charged sick, annual, or personal leave.

The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has announced the suspension of all regular-season competition for all teams, effective March 13 through April 3.

For more information and updates on how ACCS colleges are responding to COVID-19, click here.

The following are ACCS schools:

Community & Technical Colleges:

Bevill State Community College

Bishop State Community College

Calhoun Community College

Central Alabama Community College

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Drake State Community and Technical College

Enterprise State Community College

Gadsden State Community College

Ingram State Technical College (For Incarcerated Adults)

Jefferson State Community College

Lawson State Community College

Northeast Alabama Community College

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Reid State Technical College

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Southern Union State Community College

Trenholm State Community College

Wallace Community College – Dothan

Wallace State Community College

Wallace Community College – Selma

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

Calhoun Community College said students will report to class as normal on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. The school said instructors will provide guidance to students during those days on how courses will continue going forward.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, students will complete their coursework through online and home learning instruction, according to the school. The school said there will be no face to face instruction until further notice. Technologies and Health Sciences students will receive further direction from their instructors.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priorities here at Calhoun Community College. We have taken numerous steps over the last two weeks to remain up-to-date on current developments with COVID-19,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President.

The school will offer the following services to students:

The testing center will be open during normal business hours and available for students to take tests/exams by appointment as directed by their instructor. Each student will have access to disinfectant wipes to sanitize their work station before and after use. All testing fees will be waived. (Decatur: 256-306-2522 or Huntsville: 256-890-4792).

The Star Institute will provide all tutoring services online by appointment. Please contact them to schedule. (Decatur: 256-306-2594 or Huntsville: 256-713-4882)

Students experiencing anxiety due to COVID-19 may utilize free counseling services through our ADA office. Extended hours are available and may be scheduled by appointment through their office. (Decatur: 256-306-2630 or Huntsville: 256-890-4756)

All events scheduled on campus through April 13 have been canceled until further notice, and faculty and staff scheduled for work-related in-state or out-of-state travel have also been canceled until further notice, according to Calhoun Community College.