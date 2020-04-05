Alabama churches hosting drive-in services with social distancing in mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. - Palm Sunday is a day when many Christians would normally make their way to church, but with a stay at home order in place - and social distancing enforced - many churches are streaming online.

However, not all churches have the luxury of streaming online, so they're skipping the internet connection to gather outdoors instead.

Governor Kay Ivey's stay at home order, which went into effect Saturday afternoon, allows churches to host drive-in worship services. Liberty Baptist Church in West Blocton has been doing it for three weeks now. Families must remain in their cars for the entire service to maintain social distance.

Pastor Korie Anderson says his community is small, so this works for them.

"You don't have to get out of your car. We have our keyboardist, minister of music, our drummer, and myself and other ministers. We're there. We're actually having services outside in order to make sure the Word of God is still going forth.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor Anderson mentioned broadcasting the church services online.

If anything, the pandemic is pushing churches like Liberty to make those technology investments now more than ever.