Alabama Board of Pharmacy allowing emergency refills on essential medications

Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, the Alabama Board of Pharmacy is allowing pharmacists to process emergency refills on essential medications.
In a note sent Saturday, pharmacists can process refills on 30-day supplies, but only in the following scenarios:
- The pharmacist can’t get immediate refill authorization from the prescribing doctor or health professional.
- The original prescription is on file at the pharmacy.
- The prescription is not a Schedule II drug (such as fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone)
- The prescription is essential to continuing life or therapy for a chronic condition.
- The pharmacist writes a prescription order with all information required under federal and state rules.
- The pharmacist tells the prescribing doctor or health professional (either by calling or writing) within 72 hours.
This emergency authority expires Mar. 31.