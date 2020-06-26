Alabama A&M sets plans for students to return for fall semester

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M University students will have to wear facemasks in public spaces and be subject to temperature checks when going into facilities when they come back to campus in August.

Those were some of the plans set by the Board of Trustees for when students return to campus for classes on Aug. 17.

Other changes that are being set in accordance with CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines include more sanitizing stations around campus, sneeze guard shields in high traffic offices, and reduced capacity in the dining hall.

Alabama A&M also will offer in-class and online courses, and exclusive remote instruction also will be available if necessary.

Tentative plans for moving students onto campus are posted here, but as of Friday afternoon a specific date had not been determined.

The university said its plans are subject to change due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes will be updated on the university’s website.