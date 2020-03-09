Alabama airports working to stay ahead of COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - Alabama airports are scrubbing and sanitizing to stay ahead of an outbreak in the state.

According to the International Air Transport Association, global airlines stand to lose 113 billion dollars in sales if COVID-19 continues to spread.

Al.com reports that Airport officials in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile claim there has been little impact to their business since the COVID-19 virus made its way into the US over a week ago.

Jana Kuner, the spokeswoman at the Huntsville International Airport, said they're following standard procedure.

"We will continue to operate business as usual because our standard procedures already include frequent and thorough cleaning of the facility."

Kuner also said the travel process is one of ease and the airport is so spacious that if a passenger wants to keep to themselves -- there is room for them to do that.

Other airports that you use are seeing a change.

Operation Clean Sweep is in the works for March 14th and 26th at Montgomery regional airport.

The executive director in Montgomery says plans were already in place for the sweep but the virus makes it more critical. The airport is partnering with two firms that will provide a deep clean to restrooms, ticket counters, and carpets. Custodial workers are expected to receive additional training.

At Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport, there's around-the-clock cleaning and sanitation. The airport officials say they are also working with professional outside companies available to assist with deeper cleanings.

Mobile Regional Airport officials say they've updated their communicable disease plan -- for the first time since the Ebola scare six years ago.