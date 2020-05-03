Alabama Air National Guard honoring healthcare heroes with flyovers across the state, including north Alabama

Coronavirus

Photo courtesy Alabama Air National Guard

DECATUR AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As part of scheduled training, pilots from the Alabama Air National Guard will be flying over two north Alabama cities Tuesday afternoon.

A KC-135 tanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing will fly over Huntsville Hospital around 12:45 p.m.

F-16s from the 187th Fighter Wing will fly over Decatur between 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.

The ALNG will also be flying over other parts of the state as part of the salute to healthcare heroes on the frontlines.

F-16 sighting opportunities:

  • Auburn, Tuskegee, Montgomery: 12:00 p.m.-12:15 p.m.
  • Tuscaloosa: 12:00 p.m.–12:15 p.m.
  • Mobile: 12:10 p.m.–12:20 p.m.
  • Decatur: 12:15 p.m.–12:25 p.m.
  • Dothan: 12:30 p.m.–12:40 p.m.

KC-135 sighting opportunities:

  • Huntsville Hospital: 12:45 p.m.
  • St Vincent East: 1:07 p.m.
  • St Vincent: 1:10 p.m.
  • UAB: 1:10 p.m.
  • Princeton: 1:10 p.m.
  • Shelby: 1:16 p.m.
  • Grandview: 1:23 p.m.
  • Brookwood: 1:23 p.m.
  • UAB Highlands: 1:24 p.m.

