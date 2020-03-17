AL attorney general says runoff election can be postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state’s primary runoff election can be pushed back due to public health measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Marshall released an opinion Tuesday afternoon stating that Secretary of State John Merrill can certify the results of a rescheduled election, since a state of emergency has been declared in the state due to the virus outbreak.

Merrill asked for Marshall’s opinion on whether Gov. Kay Ivey could postpone the election, saying recommendations of people staying 6 feet apart and avoiding large gatherings could have an impact on voters going to the polls for the runoff.

Merrill said there is no provision in the state code that allows Ivey to postpone an election that already has a set date.

But Marshall said in his opinion Tuesday that the Alabama Emergency Management Act supersedes set laws once the governor declares an emergency, meaning she can postpone the runoff.

A hard date hasn’t been determined for a potential runoff. Marshall said he agrees with Merrill’s opinion that a runoff should not be scheduled past July 14, in order to avoid interfering with the November general election.

Alabama voters will head to the polls in the runoff to choose either Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. The winner will go on to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.