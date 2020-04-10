AG Steve Marshall announces coronavirus response teams to assist Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the
establishment of response teams to help answer questions related to the state’s COVID-19 response.
“Beginning today, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office has assembled response teams
dedicated to answering questions of a legal nature from local law enforcement, city and county
officials, business owners and management, employees and the general public about how to
comply with the State Health Order concerning the coronavirus pandemic,” said Attorney
General Marshall.
According to the release, the purpose of the team is to provide authoritative answers to law enforcement, public officials, businesses, employees and residents of Alabama concerning enforcement and compliance of the State Health Order relating to the coronavirus pandemic issued by Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
“The State stay-at-home order, as well as additional local health orders, have raised questions
about local enforcement and compliance. My office has established a dedicated toll-free phone
line to take questions during business hours so that officials, businesses and the public have
access to authoritative information,” said Attorney General Marshall.
If you have questions, call 1-800-232-8520 and select from five response teams based on the nature of the question.
Response Teams:
- Law Enforcement Response Team
- Local and County Officials Response Team
- Consumer Response Team
- Business Response Team
- General Constituent Response Team
The Attorney General’s office says that none of the guidance is intended to constitute private legal advice, rather, it is offered to assist officials and the public.
Consumers with complaints about price gouging and or fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic are still encouraged to file their complaints using a special link on the Attorney General’s website: https://www.alabamaag.gov/consumercomplaint