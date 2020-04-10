AG Steve Marshall announces coronavirus response teams to assist Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the

establishment of response teams to help answer questions related to the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Beginning today, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office has assembled response teams

dedicated to answering questions of a legal nature from local law enforcement, city and county

officials, business owners and management, employees and the general public about how to

comply with the State Health Order concerning the coronavirus pandemic,” said Attorney

General Marshall.

According to the release, the purpose of the team is to provide authoritative answers to law enforcement, public officials, businesses, employees and residents of Alabama concerning enforcement and compliance of the State Health Order relating to the coronavirus pandemic issued by Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

“The State stay-at-home order, as well as additional local health orders, have raised questions

about local enforcement and compliance. My office has established a dedicated toll-free phone

line to take questions during business hours so that officials, businesses and the public have

access to authoritative information,” said Attorney General Marshall.

If you have questions, call 1-800-232-8520 and select from five response teams based on the nature of the question.

Response Teams:

Law Enforcement Response Team

Local and County Officials Response Team

Consumer Response Team

Business Response Team

General Constituent Response Team

The Attorney General’s office says that none of the guidance is intended to constitute private legal advice, rather, it is offered to assist officials and the public.

Consumers with complaints about price gouging and or fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic are still encouraged to file their complaints using a special link on the Attorney General’s website: https://www.alabamaag.gov/consumercomplaint