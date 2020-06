ADPH says COVID-19 testing backlog, reporting delays resolved

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Saturday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the testing backlog and delays in reporting have been resolved.

ADPH said there appears to be a sizable increase in all numbers on the state COVID-19 dashboard, explaining there has been a lag in adding some reports.

ADPH added the backlog occurred because the national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed with results from all across the country.

You can read ADPH’s full statement below:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health, and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. Delays affect the number of cases and tested reported on the COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard at alabamapublichealth.gov.



As a result of a reporting backlog, the dashboard appears to display sizeable increases in all numbers. The reason is that there has been a lag time in adding some reports.



The national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed earlier this week due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results. ADPH staff worked tirelessly with CDC and its vendor to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.”