HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health revised its COVID-19 guidance for schools, following updates from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The updates apply to early care and education, K-12, and higher education.

News 19 spoke with Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health to learn more about the changes. Dr. Stubblefield said the changes are fully in line with the latest updates from the CDC. That includes an update to quarantine and isolation guidance after the CDC revised its guidance in January.

The Alabama K-12 guidance is the only one that differs slightly. Dr. Stubblefield said the CDC lets states decide how to handle test-to-stay programs individually. “The CDC has multiple different recommendations that have been used,” Stubblefield said to News 19. “The model that we chose, we chose in conjunction with our infectious disease colleagues, and from some other states, as well as internal discussion.”

Dr. Stubblefield reminds people that guidance is just that, guidance. In Alabama, there aren’t any statewide mandates so it is up to each school district and institution to chose what COVID-19 protocols they chose to follow.

News 19 asked Dr. Stubblefield about current COVID-19 case trends. Dr. Stubblefield said the state is moving in a good direction with a smaller positivity rate, but “it’s not time to throw a big party yet.”