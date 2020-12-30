ADPH reports 20,000 vaccinated so far, expects number to accelerate sharply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the State of Alabama grapples with surging COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, the state is providing more information about access to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said today it is distributing vaccines to more than 90 sites.

Nursing home residents are starting to receive vaccines through a separate pharmacy pipeline.

The initial rollout was to just 15 state hospitals and the state received about 41,000 vaccines.

There is a mix of challenges in inoculating the public with the new vaccine.

First it’s getting vaccine shipments, which appears to be accelerating. The vaccines need careful storage and have a limited shelf life once opened so, the rollout has to be timed to appointments. So far, the focus has been on health care workers and first-responders — that will be true for some time to come — so most of the public is unlikely to be vaccinated for several months.

The Alabama Department of Public Health released updated vaccination figures on Tuesday. ADPH reports Alabama has received more than 128,000 vaccines and just over 20,000 people have been vaccinated. There are about 4.9 million Alabama residents. Huntsville Hospital reported today it has administered 4,470 vaccines so far. The system reported two weeks ago it was due to receive an initial supply of just over 6,800 vaccines.

Dr. Karen Landers expects the pace of vaccinations to increase in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s going to accelerate,” she said. “Again, the way the vaccine rolled out initially we only had 15 entities that were able to manage the Pfizer product and then of course we added some additional providers. I think the key is more providers for vaccine.”

Landers said Alabama has about 300,000 health care workers, “that we really need to vaccinate before we are able to move out of our phase 1A.“

Phase 1A includes front-line health workers, including doctors and nurses seeing covid patients in an office setting. First-responders are also in the initial phase for vaccination. Nursing home residents are also a focus but those vaccinations are being received and administered via a separate pipeline through CVS and Walgreens.

While most of Alabama waits to be vaccinated, hospitals are filling up. Landers again urged safe practices — masking, hand-washing and social distancing — because the stakes are getting higher. She said an ADPH review of COVID-19 patient comments found a large number said they had been to a gathering of some kind, including sporting events, church or other family and non-family events.

“We understand the general public is growing very weary, it’s just all we have,” Landers said. “And my concern has been all along that over the next couple of months, when we tend to have more hospitalizations for other diseases, that our system is going to reach a point that we’re not going to have, really enough providers to be able to take care of everyone’s health care needs.”

ADPH says the vaccine is the key and Landers expressed confidence in the safety reviews conducted by nationally respected scientists before the vaccine was authorized for release.

“In order for us to control COVID-19, in order for us to eliminate this scourge and eliminate this pandemic from the world, from the United States and from the State of Alabama, we’re going to have to have a very high level of immunity,” Landers said. “Natural disease with COVID-19 does not appear to confer long-term immunity.”