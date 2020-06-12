ADPH reinforces safer-at-home recommendations after reporting 800 COVID-19 cases in one day

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus is still here.

In a release Friday, the ADPH said that over 800 cases were reported on Thursday, June 11th, and they want to remind the public that home is safer with the ongoing community transmission,

“COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others. More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Over 750 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 with more than 2,000 have been hospitalized, and about 22,000 have had confirmed positive cases, according to the release.

Ways to avoid the transmission of COVID-19:

Cover coughs and sneezes, do not touch your face and wash hands often.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, not in your household.

Use cloth face coverings when in public.

Clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.

Any person can contract COVID-19, but certain people are more at risk including:

People who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19, for example healthcare workers, or household members.

Persons over 65 years of age and those with serious health conditions — heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV, any condition that affects the immune system, persons with body mass index over 40, persons with liver disease, persons who live in long-term care.

The ADPH reports that Alabama has experienced outbreaks at the workplace, long-term care facilities, and as a result of large gatherings, such as those occurring during the Memorial Day holiday.

Health officials also say that although about 13,500 Alabamians are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, too many people are experiencing short and long term complications.

ADPH reminds the public that their own behavior is crucial to stay healthy and to protect their family and community.

Need more information? go to alabamapublichealth.gov.

Morgan County was the most recent north Alabama county to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases.