ADPH provides COVID-19 update for Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in Lauderdale County.

In the update, posted to the City of Florence Facebook page Tuesday morning, Landers discussed preliminary vaccination numbers in the county. So far, 16 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Landers said that number compares favorably to the rest of the state. She added that the Lauderdale County Health Department has also begun scheduling first-dose vaccine appointments again after running out in mid-February.

“Certainly, we want to see those numbers increase and we remind people that while the Alabama Department of Public Health is very pleased to be a vaccinator in Lauderdale County, that there are other entities that have come on board as vaccinators,” Dr. Landers said.

To see a list of vaccine providers, visit the ADPH website. To view the entire briefing, click here.