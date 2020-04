The Alabama Department of Public Health said Saturday an outside entity made a mistake with COVID-19 tests.

….COVID-19 lab results as positive when they were in fact negative. The error was rapidly discovered by our Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division & Data Team. The Data Team has been working since yesterday to correct this information and advises it could take a few days… — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) April 18, 2020

ADPH said the entity accidentally marked negative tests as positive when sending results Friday afternoon. As a result, the number of confirmed cases on the state’s online dashboard was inaccurate.

We closely monitor data transmitted to us, as the accuracy of information is vital to the COVID-19 outbreak response. — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) April 18, 2020

ADPH said corrections could take a few days and they are continuing to monitor for any inaccuracies. The outside entity is also reaching out to facilities who ordered tests from them.