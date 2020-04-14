ADPH offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Colbert County

Medical workers in protective masks wait to administer COVID-19 tests at a facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering, no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Colbert County Office Complex.

ADPH and Helen Keller Hospital are offering the testing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Colbert County Office Complex (1101 Hwy 72 East, Tuscumbia).

A doctor’s order for the testing is preferred, but not required. Healthcare providers can call (256) 460-932 and give a verbal order for their patients.

To get tested, a patient has to have COVID-19 symptoms and be one of the following:

65 or older

A health care worker

Be associated with a long term care facility

Be one of the higher-risk categories (such as those with asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, cancer or are pregnant)

Patients from any county are accepted as long as they meet criteria.