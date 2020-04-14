ADPH offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering, no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Colbert County Office Complex.
ADPH and Helen Keller Hospital are offering the testing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Colbert County Office Complex (1101 Hwy 72 East, Tuscumbia).
A doctor’s order for the testing is preferred, but not required. Healthcare providers can call (256) 460-932 and give a verbal order for their patients.
To get tested, a patient has to have COVID-19 symptoms and be one of the following:
- 65 or older
- A health care worker
- Be associated with a long term care facility
- Be one of the higher-risk categories (such as those with asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, cancer or are pregnant)
Patients from any county are accepted as long as they meet criteria.