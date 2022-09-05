(WHNT) — Several shipments of COVID-19 booster shots that target new variants are expected to arrive in Alabama very soon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

In a statement on Friday, September 2, ADPH said they will receive the new boosters in “the coming days.”

Health officials say at least 69,900 doses of bivalent boosters were ordered for Alabama. 54,300 of those doses are Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine and 15,600 doses are Moderna’s. The shipment is expected to arrive within the next two weeks.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the new boosters include strains from the original COVID-19 virus as well as the Omicron variant, providing “broad protection” against the virus.

Eligibility requirements for boosters depend on the original vaccine you took, according to health officials.

Overall, anyone is eligible for a bivalent booster two months after completing their primary vaccination series or getting the original booster dose. Those who completed the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series or were boosted at least two months, are eligible for a bivalent booster – and can get either kind, Pfizer or Moderna.

According to ADPH, the Pfizer booster is available for those 12 and over while Moderna’s bivalent booster is available to anyone 18 and up.

“Authorization for administration to those under age 12 is expected in the near future, but the timeline is not yet known,” ADPH wrote in a statement. “Parents are encouraged to have their children complete the primary series of the current vaccines so that they will be eligible for the bivalent booster in the future.”

Those who received a Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a bivalent booster at this time.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or find out where you can get a new booster shot once they’re available, visit alabamapublichealth.gov or call your local health department.