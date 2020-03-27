ADPH: Millenials have an opportunity to save older generation

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Lauderdale County officials and state health officers gathered Friday morning after reporting the county’s first death and urged the public to follow the health order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Friday morning, there are 538 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed a total of three people, from Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties, have died from the virus.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department offered her sympathies and reminded the public to follow the directives in the health order to stop the spread.

Starting Monday, Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the utilities lobby at city hall will be closed and will be appointment only. To make an appointment, call 256-760-6512. Animal services will also be appointment only.

Holt said employees from the electricity department and the police department are allowed to drive their work vehicles home to keep them from having to report to a central area and to minimize gathering.

Holt also warned businesses against raising prices on essential items during the pandemic. Anyone found price gouging will be turned over to the state attorney general’s office, he said.