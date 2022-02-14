(WHNT) — A new initiative started by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is aiming to educate Alabamians on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

“Alabama Unites Against COVID” is a one-stop shop multimedia campaign to answer any and all questions a person could have about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and current protocols. The campaign’s main hub is alabamaunites.com.

“COVID-19 has changed the way all of us conduct our daily lives and affects everyone, regardless of our neighborhoods, our political affiliations, our race, or our ethnicity,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in his monthly message. “This campaign demonstrates in an emotionally powerful way how important it is that we stand together.”

Harris stated the campaign features paid print advertisements and television commercials airing statewide highlighting community leaders educating the public on COVID-19.

“Regrettably, some Alabamians live in ‘information bubbles’ that promote and sustain vaccine hesitancy,” Harris continued. “The Alabama Unites website sends the visitor to links which disseminate clear, complete, and accurate messages about COVID-19 vaccines and encourage them to get tested when they experience symptoms.”

According to ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate in tests is 17.8%. As of February 14, the State of Alabama has recorded 1,263,796 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Just over 17,000 Alabamians have died from the virus, with 882 deaths recorded this year.

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged, because the fight is not over yet,” Harris concluded. “It is still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has symptoms of the virus, should get tested as soon as possible. By doing these things, we can greatly reduce the effects of COVID-19.”

