ADPH holding Monday press conference amid COVID-19 fears

Two people in the United States have now died after contracting the COVID-19 virus, both in Washington state.

Here in Alabama, health officials plan to hold a news conference addressing concerns about the virus.

There are close to 90 cases of coronavirus in the u-s and that number is expected to rise.

The U.S. is rapidly expanding its ability to test people for COVID-19.

15,000 testing kits were released over the weekend and the Trump administration is working to get 50,000 more.

Over the weekend the Trump administration addressed the COVID-19 crisis saying the risk is low.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services says additional cases are inevitable.

At this time, the Alabama Department of Public Health says there are no reports of CVOID-19 in Alabama.

There will be a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to address COVID-19 concerns, and President Trump is meeting with pharmaceutical companies.

It was previously scheduled before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the U.S., but the virus and a possible vaccine are expected to come up during the meeting.