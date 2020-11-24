ADPH, Helen Keller Hospital reopening Colbert County drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A COVID-19 testing site will be reopening in Colbert County next week.

Colbert EMA said the Alabama Department of Public Health and Helen Keller Hospital will be reopening the Tuscumbia testing site at 9 a.m. Monday, November 30.

The site, located at the Colbert County Office Complex (1101 Highway 72 East, Tuscumbia) will only be open on Mondays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Colbert EMA said results will be available from these tests within 3-5 days.

For more information, call (256) 668-1545.

