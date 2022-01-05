ADPH gives guidance on COVID-19 exposure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New guidance is emerging from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what to do when you’ve been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19. This, while the spread of COVID-19 is ramping up once again.

“We had over 11,000 cases diagnosed yesterday which is much higher than we’ve seen at any point in the pandemic and we do expect these numbers to be high for some time,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

He adds ADPH expects the numbers to remain high for some time.

In the meantime, the CDC is recommending a 5 day quarantine period for anyone exposed.

“Then the recommendation would be is that you get tested and if you are negative, then you go and continue your regular period of quarantine,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “Although you can go back into society and do the things that you were doing, as long as you can consistently wear a mask, just in case you do come up with symptoms over that period.”

If you are in need of a test and want to avoid long lines, he says at-home tests are pretty reliable.

If the at-home test comes up positive, he says it’s trustable and there’s no need for a backup test. If it comes up negative, Dr. Stubblefield says you’re probably negative but sometimes there are false negatives. If COVID-19 symptoms continue with a negative test, you may want to go to a testing center.

Many have noticed at-home tests are hard to come by nowadays. If you can’t find one, going to a testing center may be the only option.

“Some places have drive-thru testing centers, the local public health department has testing — although, those test sites have been pretty busy from what we understand,” the doctor adds.

Having the COVID-19 vaccine, getting boosted, wearing a mask, and social distancing are the top recommendations.