ADPH doctor says Alabama at ‘tipping point’ in fight against COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama and the rest of the nation are dealing with another COVID-19 wave. It is putting pressure on hospitals, universities, businesses, and residents.

Alabama Thursday reported its highest one-day total of covid-19 cases to date and nationally, the U.S. is averaging 134,000 cases a day over the past week.

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health said it time for residents to make a greater effort to stop the virus spread, because the state is at a “tipping point.”

Huntsville Hospital reports it has 194 COVID-19 patients systemwide, its highest figure since August.

The pattern is being repeated statewide.

“In July we were up above 1,600 cases a day,” Landers said. “And then we got down to a low in the range of 700s and certainly in September and early October, I mean that was very encouraging. And it looked like we were in a manageable level. But now we’re up above 1,200 again … you can see that trajectory is in a steep trajectory now as far as the number of hospitalizations just over the last week or so.”

The state reports the percentage of positive tests is up and overall cases are also rising.

Why?

“We do see persons that are gathering together in groups of 10 persons or more such as parties, Fall parties or Halloween parties, or even in congregant work settings as far as meetings that sort of thing.,” Landers said. “And some church-sponsored activities.”

Cases are also rising with K-12 and college students, and it’s flu season.

“We’re at a tipping point right now,” Landers said. “We’re certainly lower than we were in the summer, and our percent positivity is lower than it was. But i think we are literally at a tipping point right now as we plan to go into the holiday season and we are starting to see a little over 1 percent influenza-like activity in the state of Alabama … we’re really at a time that our very limited measures to reduce COVID-19 have to be redoubled.”