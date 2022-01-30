(WHNT) — Don’t ask your county health department for a free mask. That’s the latest guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

According to information provided by the federal government, retail pharmacies that participate in the federal COVID-19 vaccina program will be sent masks. Community health centers nationwide will also receive masks.

“County health departments in Alabama do not have free face masks to distribute to the public,” ADPH said in a statement on Friday.

The Biden Administration announced earlier this month that the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response is making over 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends masking as an essential tool for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC said some types of masks provide more protection than others, but “any mask is better than no mask.”

“Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others,” the CDC says on its website. “It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.”

