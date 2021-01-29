ADPH adds people ages 65-74, teachers to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

ALABAMA – More people can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced those ages 65-74 are eligible to get the vaccine statewide.

In addition, the following groups have also been added to those eligible:

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers

Frontline medical workers, first responders and anyone over 75 continue to be eligible as well.

Those needing to make an appointment can call the ADPH COVID-19 vaccine registration hotline at (855) 566-5333.

ADPH said it expects the long-anticipated online registration portal to open next week, which will include information on drive-thru vaccine clinics.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the announcement is a plan for the future.

“We have all been frustrated that the supply of vaccine coming from the federal government hasn’t kept up with the demand. To be blunt, we simply haven’t gotten the vaccine that we’ve been promised, and this has created a major backlog of aggravation. Today’s announcement will ensure that as more vaccine is released, we will have a plan in place to get the vaccine in people’s arms more quickly.” Gov. Kay Ivey

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the decision was made to increase the amount of people receiving the vaccine statewide.

“Alabama is expanding its guidance despite the limited vaccine in order to accelerate the vaccine uptake in our state. I want to reiterate that any remaining vaccines that have not been administered are either someone’s first dose and they are waiting on their appointment or they are waiting on their second dose. Any vaccine currently in the state has someone’s name on it.” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris

ADPH encouraged anyone eligible for the vaccine who is currently healthy to consider delaying their vaccination to ensure those more vulnerable can access the vaccine.

Vaccinations for the newly eligible groups will begin Monday, February 8.