ADOC stops inmate intake for 30 days during pandemic

The Alabama Department of Corrections placed a 30-day hold on new intakes from county jails based on Governor Ivey’s declared State of Emergency related to COVID-19, effective immediately.

This restriction includes, but is not limited to, new commitments, court returns, and parolees and probationers who are revoked or sanctioned to a dunk.

During this time, ADOC will continue to receive inmates with severe medical or mental health conditions, subject to the usual review process by the Department’s Office of Health Services.

Additional health screenings will be implemented at the facility level to ensure any inmate is not symptomatic prior to entry.

While the 30-day moratorium is in effect, the ADOC’s intake procedures will be reviewed closely and intake dorm space will be assessed thoroughly. At the end of this 30-day period, the Department will assess our interim intake process.

ADOC also is modifying internal protocols to best serve the inmate population who have been impacted by these altered processes and various safety precautions.

ADOC will extend both inmate yard time and snack line services at all our facilities. Other protocol adjustments remain under consideration for possible implementation.