ADOC announces employee tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections announced Friday a prison employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ADOC, the employee, who works at the Ventress Correctional Facility, told ADOC they tested positive and are in self-quarantine as advised by their healthcare provider.

ADOC said the agency’s Office of Health Services is conducting tracing to determine who may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the employee. Those who were exposed will be advised to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for 14 days or another time period as directed by their healthcare provider.

The test is the ninth self-reported positive test and seventh active case among staff as of April 25. Two staff members who previously self-reported positive tests have been cleared to return to work.

ADOC also announced through a donation from Alabamians for Fair Justice, 400 individual hygiene packages were delivered to the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility, with an additional 200 going to the Tutwiler Quarantine Intake Facility.

Those currently at the facilities, all of whom are quarantined, will receive the hygiene packages, with ADOC planning to keep any surplus packages at Draper and Tutwiler QIFs for additional intakes.