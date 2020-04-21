Aderholt, 4th district committee ask for measured, cautious reopening of state

Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama’s 4th Congressional District wants to take a cautious approach when it comes to reopening the state of Alabama.

He released his letter to Governor Kay Ivey as part of the “Getting Alabama Back 2 Work Task Force” Tuesday afternoon.

Aderhold explained in the letter that he appointed a diverse group of thirteen leaders in various fields (from medical, retail, hospitality/restaurant, banking, transportation, engineering and manufacturing) to provide input for his recommendation. He says he also sought advice from more than two-dozen Chamber of Commerce offices in his district. Several of the Chambers also provided results of their own surveys.

Aderhold says the majority consensus (64% of respondents) is that Alabamians are prepared to return to work and that the economy should begin to be opened by May 1, 2020. The breakdown of the survey had 29% in favor of opening immediately, 35% for opening on May 1, 9% for May 15, 7% for June 1 and 20% for “other” (the majority of these were from businesses that never closed).

The responses to the surveys also provided several suggestions for the protection of their customers and employees. Some of the key points are:

Enforce social distancing in all areas

Limit the number of people allowed in the establishment

Masks to be worn in public places

Limit gatherings to 25 or less, dependent on the size of the facility and if a six-foot distance can be maintained between patrons/attendees/etc.

Promote frequent hand washing

Frequent cleaning/sanitizing of high traffic areas

Limit direct contact between employees and customers

For healthcare and dental providers, provide health screenings for patients before entering the facility

Encourage telework where possible

Encourage at-risk individuals to continue to shelter in place

Prioritize rapid-result testing for workers with “symptoms” but perhaps no infection

The task force also brought concerns about a lack of adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) for companies and individuals as the economy begins to reopen.

One item clearly stated in Aderholt’s letter to Ivey is that hospitals would like to be allowed to perform elective procedures immediately. They say the current restrictions have drastically reduced the hospitals’ income, especially at hospitals that are treating few, if any, COVID-19 patients. He says there are two hospitals that are on the verge of closure because of the lack of funds.

Aderholt also requests that the state create a program to help small businesses who want to transition to e-commerce. He said they don’t necessarily want to abandon their brick-and-mortar business, but an online presence would help them generate income if they are forced to close to the public again.

He says everyone realized they can’t stay closed indefinitely, but at the same time, they know they can’t open everything all at once.

Aderholt summarizes his recommended plan like this:

My recommendation is to follow the federal guidelines, which calls for a two week decline in new cases; for our hospitals to be able to operate on a non-crisis basis and a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers as well as antibody testing. Additionally, I feel that the state, where appropriate, should work on a regional or county basis to modify these criteria to fit the local circumstances. After all, what will work for Tuscaloosa County may not work for DeKalb County. Rep. Robert Aderhold