Actor Jack Black ‘visits’ patients at Birmingham hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Like at most hospitals, visitors at Children’s of Alabama have been heavily restricted during the coronavirus outbreak.

But a special visitor Thursday was able to chat with patients there through the internet.

Actor Jack Black paid some of the children a visit, talking with them online.

The visit was arranged by Lollipop Theater Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing current movies and entertainment to children confined to hospitals nationwide due to chronic or life-threatening illnesses.