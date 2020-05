A member of the medical staff listens as Montefiore Medical Center nurses call for N95 masks and other critical PPE to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 1, 2020 in New York. – The nurses claim “hospital management is asking nurses to reuse disposable N95s after long shifts” in the Bronx. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Academy Sports + Outdoors wants to thank all healthcare professionals who are spending their days fighting the coronavirus.

The company announced that they have extended their Military and First Responder Discount to include healthcare professionals. All of these heroes can receive 10% off their Academy Sports + Outdoors purchase in-store and online.

This discount is available until May 25th.