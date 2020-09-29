ABC Board to vote on lifting the alcohol sales curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will decide today if they will lift the 11:00 p.m. curfew on the sale of alcohol at establishments across the state. The curfew was an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
The ABC Board voted to put the curfew in place on July 27th. At that time, Chairperson Alan Spencer said the board would relieve the restrictions as soon as possible.
The board meets today at 3:00 p.m. and the
The ABC board also met to discuss the same action last Thursday, on September 24th, where the members agreed that it was time to end the curfew. But, they ultimately delayed the vote until they could meet with the Bar Association.