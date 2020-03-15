AARP suspending Tax Aide services until further notice

“Closeup of a U.S. Tax Form with an emphasis on filing status — in this case, marked ‘single.'”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the AARP announced Saturday that Tax Aide services will be suspended until further notice.

In a statement, the organization said, “our priority is to protect those most at risk.”

“As the #coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to develop, our priority is to protect those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. We don’t know at this time whether Tax-Aide operations will start up again in some or all locations for the remainder of the tax season, or if the tax season is extended. We’ll continue to monitor and assess, and will post an update if sites reopen.” AARP

AARP said to visit the online site locator tool for up-to-date information, including site reopenings.