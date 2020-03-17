78 state-owned ABC liquor stores to close Tuesday, make changes to open locations

(WHNT) – Due to the threat of coronavirus, seventy-eight, state-owned ABC liquor stores will be closing.
Al.com reports that the stores will close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, March 17th.
They say ABC stores that remain open will operate between noon-7 p.m.
Wholesale-only stores will have the same hours, according to the report.
ABC Store changes –
- Starting Wednesday, a maximum of 5 customers at a time will be allowed in stores.
- Customers will not be allowed to pull their own products. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the products and bring them to the counter for check-out.
- Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.
- Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.
Stores scheduled for closure are:
DISTRICT 1:
STORE 29, HELENA
STORE 92, HOOVER
STORE 111, HOMEWOOD
STORE 121, COLUMBIANA
STORE 146, PELHAM
STORE 233, ALABASTER
DISTRICT 2:
STORE 30, TARRANT CITY
STORE 70, ROEBUCK
STORE 107, SPRINGVILLE
STORE 143, CHALKVILLE
STORE 230, PINSON
DISTRICT 3:
STORE 13, RAINBOW CITY
STORE 22, JACKSONVILLE
STORE 94, ANNISTON
STORE 103, ASHVILLE
STORE 122, ATTALA
STORE 231, HEFLIN
DISTRICT 4:
STORE 8, MOBILE
STORE 62, MOBILE
STORE 139, TILLMAN’S CORNER
STORE 164, MOBILE
STORE 182, MOBILE
STORE 234, MOBILE
DISTRICT 5:
STORE 33, OPELIKA
STORE 52, UNION SPRINGS
STORE 131, LAFAYETTE
STORE 226, OPELIKA
DISTRICT 6:
STORE 3, MONTGOMERY
STORE 5, MONTGOMERY
STORE 112, HAYNEVILLE
STORE 135, MONTGOMERY
DISTRICT 7:
STORE 6, GENEVA
STORE 36, HEADLAND
STORE 71, CLAYTON
STORE 89, DOTHAN
STORE 120, DALEVILLE
STORE 126, DOTHAN
DISTRICT 8:
STORE 82, NORTHPORT
STORE 100, MONTEVALLO
STORE 115, GREENSBORO
STORE 134, BRENT
STORE 138, TUSCALOOSA
STORE 183, TUSCALOOSA
STORE 227, ALICEVILLE
DISTRICT 9:
STORE 60, LIVINGSTON
STORE 61, SARALAND
STORE 93, EIGHT MILE
STORE 117, LINDEN
STORE 141, SEMMES
STORE 165, MOUNT VERNON
DISTRICT 10:
STORE 2, MONTGOMERY
STORE 12, MONTGOMERY
STORE 63, PIKE ROAD
STORE 79, MILLBROOK
STORE 118, PRATTVILLE
STORE 229, MONTGOMERY
DISTRICT 11:
STORE 7, SPANISH FORT
STORE 21, DAPHNE
STORE 179, ROBERTSDALE
DISTRICT 12:
STORE 19, DECATUR
STORE 48, MADISON
STORE 74, SHEFFIELD
STORE 149, FLORENCE
STORE 151, HUNTSVILLE
STORE 243, HARTSELLE
DISTRICT 13:
STORE 23, HUNTSVILLE
STORE 24, HUNTSVILLE
STORE 90, HUNTSVILLE
STORE 97, BROWNSBORO
STORE 129, ALBERTVILLE
DISTRICT 14:
STORE 17, FAIRFIELD
STORE 18, BIRMINGHAM
STORE 26, BESSEMER
STORE 144, ADAMSVILLE
DISTRICT 15:
STORE 9, LINCOLN
STORE 27, CHILDERSBURG
STORE 57, LINEVILLE