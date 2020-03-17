78 state-owned ABC liquor stores to close Tuesday, make changes to open locations

(WHNT) – Due to the threat of coronavirus, seventy-eight, state-owned ABC liquor stores will be closing.

Al.com reports that the stores will close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, March 17th.

They say ABC stores that remain open will operate between noon-7 p.m.

Wholesale-only stores will have the same hours, according to the report.

ABC Store changes –

Starting Wednesday, a maximum of 5 customers at a time will be allowed in stores.

Customers will not be allowed to pull their own products. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the products and bring them to the counter for check-out.

Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.

Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.

Stores scheduled for closure are:

DISTRICT 1:

STORE 29, HELENA

STORE 92, HOOVER

STORE 111, HOMEWOOD

STORE 121, COLUMBIANA

STORE 146, PELHAM

STORE 233, ALABASTER

DISTRICT 2:

STORE 30, TARRANT CITY

STORE 70, ROEBUCK

STORE 107, SPRINGVILLE

STORE 143, CHALKVILLE

STORE 230, PINSON

DISTRICT 3:

STORE 13, RAINBOW CITY

STORE 22, JACKSONVILLE

STORE 94, ANNISTON

STORE 103, ASHVILLE

STORE 122, ATTALA

STORE 231, HEFLIN

DISTRICT 4:

STORE 8, MOBILE

STORE 62, MOBILE

STORE 139, TILLMAN’S CORNER

STORE 164, MOBILE

STORE 182, MOBILE

STORE 234, MOBILE

DISTRICT 5:

STORE 33, OPELIKA

STORE 52, UNION SPRINGS

STORE 131, LAFAYETTE

STORE 226, OPELIKA

DISTRICT 6:

STORE 3, MONTGOMERY

STORE 5, MONTGOMERY

STORE 112, HAYNEVILLE

STORE 135, MONTGOMERY

DISTRICT 7:

STORE 6, GENEVA

STORE 36, HEADLAND

STORE 71, CLAYTON

STORE 89, DOTHAN

STORE 120, DALEVILLE

STORE 126, DOTHAN

DISTRICT 8:

STORE 82, NORTHPORT

STORE 100, MONTEVALLO

STORE 115, GREENSBORO

STORE 134, BRENT

STORE 138, TUSCALOOSA

STORE 183, TUSCALOOSA

STORE 227, ALICEVILLE

DISTRICT 9:

STORE 60, LIVINGSTON

STORE 61, SARALAND

STORE 93, EIGHT MILE

STORE 117, LINDEN

STORE 141, SEMMES

STORE 165, MOUNT VERNON

DISTRICT 10:

STORE 2, MONTGOMERY

STORE 12, MONTGOMERY

STORE 63, PIKE ROAD

STORE 79, MILLBROOK

STORE 118, PRATTVILLE

STORE 229, MONTGOMERY

DISTRICT 11:

STORE 7, SPANISH FORT

STORE 21, DAPHNE

STORE 179, ROBERTSDALE

DISTRICT 12:

STORE 19, DECATUR

STORE 48, MADISON

STORE 74, SHEFFIELD

STORE 149, FLORENCE

STORE 151, HUNTSVILLE

STORE 243, HARTSELLE

DISTRICT 13:

STORE 23, HUNTSVILLE

STORE 24, HUNTSVILLE

STORE 90, HUNTSVILLE

STORE 97, BROWNSBORO

STORE 129, ALBERTVILLE

DISTRICT 14:

STORE 17, FAIRFIELD

STORE 18, BIRMINGHAM

STORE 26, BESSEMER

STORE 144, ADAMSVILLE

DISTRICT 15:

STORE 9, LINCOLN

STORE 27, CHILDERSBURG

STORE 57, LINEVILLE