$600 unemployment benefit expires this week

More than 1 million people are still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those people are relying on unemployment checks to keep food on the table.

But extra funding from the federal government is set to expire in coming days and it’s not clear when it will be renewed.

The coronavirus relief program technically doesn’t expire until July 31, but this week will be the last time those extra benefits are paid. That’s because payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.

Back in March, Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion economic aid package. It allowed people to receive an extra $600 on top of their unemployment benefits so that people could stay home and make at least what they were making while working.

Without it, more than 25 million people will be left thousands of dollars poorer each month.

The provision was controversial from the start, mainly because the $600 boost, when added to state benefits, is more than what two-thirds of workers made on the job, according to an estimate from University of Chicago researchers.

This week, Congressional lawmakers are beginning to work on the next economic stimulus package.

But it’s unlikely they’ll agree on, much less approve, the next step to help unemployed Americans before the payments lapse.

Congress comes back Monday. Senate Republicans are expected to release their proposal later in the week.

They are generally reluctant to extend the full benefit for fear that people won’t want to go back to work.

Democrats want to continue the bigger benefit into 2021. The House included that provision in the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill it passed in May.