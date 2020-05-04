$503 million in unemployment paid out to Alabamians, ADOL says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor said that it has paid out 84 percent of the unemploment claims that have been made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said Monday it had disbursed more than $503 million in claims to 206,694 claimants from March 16 until May 1.

Almost $248 million of that money came from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which was the $600 stimulus benefit added to unemployment by the CARES act. About $6 million more was paid out from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistant and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which also fall under CARES.

ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a news release that the PUA app released last week helped them get benefits out to Alabamians more quickly.

“We hear the complaints and take them seriously. ADOL is working around the clock to ensure that everyone who is entitled to these funds receives them,” Washington said. “Even though we’ve made payments to 84 percent of those who have filed, we know there are many still waiting, and you have not been forgotten.”

Claimants can track their claims status by using the UI Claims Tracker, which can be located at https://uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov/. Additionally, information and FAQs can be found at ADOL’s COVID-19 resource page at https://labor.alabama.gov/newsfeed/News_CovID19.aspx.