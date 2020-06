RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Russellville city leaders voted Monday evening to cancel the annual 4th of July Jam on Sloss Lake.

Russellville police said Tuesday that the mayor and City Council made the decision after consulting with Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Officials said they did not believe social distancing measures could be met for the event.

The city still has a plan to hold a fireworks show on or around Labor Day or Veterans Day, police said.