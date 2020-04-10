31 person choir reminds us “It Is Well”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 31 person acapella choir - performing the hymn It Is Well.

As you can see, many of them had earbuds or headphones on because each singer performed the song separately.

They recorded their individual tracks on their cell phones.

Nashville music producer David Wise says he wanted to find a creative way to bring encouragement in the best way he knew how: "These are faces that have never been seen. These are people that are singing on backup tracks on some of the biggest artists that you can name in town, and I think it is a reflection of our city."

Wise says he chose the hymn because it's been comforting to him during this time of isolation and fear, and he wanted to bring hope to others. It's done just that.

This video is being used across the world: In churches, in nurse and doctor prayer groups, and has had more than five million views.