Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed three people had died in the state due to COVID-19.

The first death was an employee of the Jackson County Commission.

Friday, we found out one person from Lauderdale County and another from Madison County had died due to the disease.

ADPH confirmed 538 cases across the state, with 4,082 tested at the state’s lab in Montgomery.

