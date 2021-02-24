2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccinations delayed at Helen Keller Hospital due to weather

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — COVID-19 vaccine recipients who had their appointments for the second dose rescheduled for this week at Helen Keller Hospital will have to wait one more week for the next clinic.

The hospital said the vaccine shipment that was originally set to arrive last week was delayed after getting stuck in Memphis while en route to Helen Keller Hospital during the winter weather.

The hospital said patients’ appointments that were rescheduled for this week have been rescheduled once again for Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3.

“Watching all of our local weather forecasts as it developed and evolved, we would have to adjust as well and what that meant last week was a few delays,” Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said. “We’re looking forward to moving the ball and getting with those hundreds of individuals who are anxious to get the second dose of their vaccine and get them taken care of.”

As of Wednesday, Helen Keller Hospital has not scheduled any new appointments because vaccines are still unavailable. Buchanan said as soon as a new shipment is received, appointments for eligible recipients will be scheduled.