24 Tuscaloosa firefighters on leave after 1 tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two dozen members of the Tuscaloosa Fire Department are on leave after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The department first learned of the case Tuesday night. Members of the same shift in the same firehouse were placed on leave immediately.

Officials say this has not impacted their ability to serve the city.

"Twenty-four is a significant number to some, but to the Tuscaloosa fire department, it is a small number. We're still able to respond to and effectively manage any emergencies," said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.

Initially 31 firefighters were on leave but they were able to reduce that number after results came in for a different employee.

The members on leave could be self-isolating for more than two weeks.

The department has 247 firefighters and first responders.