2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Boy scouts of America announced on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 the 2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree is postponed.

Officials made the decision to delay on the Jamboree website and their Facebook page. It due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. They cited the safety of scouts, staff members and the community is their main priority. So far, a new date for the Jamboree is not set.

According to the release, those who already paid for a spot in the Jamboree should speak with their local council contingent members regarding refunds. For more information you can click here or visit their website.