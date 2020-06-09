2 UNA employees, 1 student test positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two University of North Alabama employees and one student are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

All three have had contract tracing done with others they may have encountered while on campus, said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and chair of the university’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. Student Health Services also is monitoring them and following up.

UNA students, faculty and staff have been operating remotely since March 16, with limited access to campus buildings, officials said.

They said students will be back on campus for fall with social distancing and other safety measures.