2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tennessee

DAVIDSON AND SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Two new COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases have been confirmed in Tennessee.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper confirmed to our sister station WKRN that a Nashville woman tested positive for the virus.

The Nashville Metropolitan Board of Health said the case is not considered travel-related and added the woman has no children in local schools.

In Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris confirmed the county’s first case Sunday morning.

Our sister station WREG reports the adult had traveled outside of Tennessee but had not left the United States.

In both cases, the affected people are self-isolating for 14 days and are being monitored by authorities.

Thursday, a man in Williamson County, Tennessee tested positive for the virus.