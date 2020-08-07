2 cases of COVID-19 found at South Lincoln School

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 at South Lincoln School in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Bill Heath said the district and health department worked to determine who may have been in close contact with the two people, and all who had been in close contact have been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.

Heath said close contact was designated as people who had been within 6 feet of a sick person for 10 minutes or more.

Those who are quarantined will not be allowed back to school before the 14-day period is up, Heath said.

School resumed in Lincoln County on Monday.