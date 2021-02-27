1st-dose COVID-19 vaccines available again at Colbert County Health Department

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – First-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available once again at the Colbert County Health Department after the clinic ran out of doses in early February. However, spots for next week have already been filled but that shouldn’t deter people from finding additional options.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said people are encouraged to continue checking the ADPH online portal for the weeks following if they want vaccinations from the health department.

“Next week, we’re actually already booked for the 500 doses that we had because we are still giving second doses in the afternoons,” Dr. Landers said.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said, in a way, it’s a good problem to have.

“Because that means people are taking the vaccines that we are receiving and hopefully that production will be up as more and more vaccine providers get approved to provide that,” Smith said.

Smith said positive cases in Colbert County are down and he credits several reasons.

“Between getting the vaccine and continuing to wear masks and perform social distancing and all that, were seeing that our numbers are drastically dropping again,” Smith said.

Dr. Landers said lower numbers are encouraging but asks the public to continue following mitigation standards to continue that trend—proper handwashing, wearing face masks, social distancing, and proper respiratory hygiene.

The first-dose clinic at the Colbert County Health Department will begin on Monday, March 1.

Dr. Landers also wants to remind people that health departments aren’t the only establishments offering vaccines. A list of providers can be found on the ADPH website.