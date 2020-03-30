12 days later, dozens still awaiting COVID-19 test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Hospital officials say 100 people are still awaiting test results from when they first opened their fever and flu clinic 12 days ago.

Despite never finding out if she had COVID-19, Lori Hewlett hasn't left her house for 12 days. While she is thankful she feels like she has made a full recovery, she worries not getting test results to people could cause some not to take the quarantine process seriously.

Hewlett went to the Huntsville Hospital fever and flu clinic, was tested for COVID-19, and has been home ever since.

Despite her efforts, she hasn't been given any answers.

"There was no number given on the paperwork for us to call anyone. So, I just called the hospital today. They transferred me over to a recorded message that said that they are very backed up and please be patient. So that's all. I know no one really knows what they're doing. But it is frustrating," she said.

She worries about how the other 99 people in limbo are handling this situation.

"Hopefully everyone is quarantining. But the risk is you start feeling better, and then you have people that may go out thinking they're fine, and maybe they do have a positive result, and now you got people spreading it," she said. "How many lives are we putting at risk by not getting results in a timely manner and people may not be staying home the full 14 days."

She says while she is very thankful to healthcare workers on the front lines battling the virus, this needs to be fixed.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says they were using Labcorp to process those 100 tests. Last week the health system said they stopped using that national private lab.

"We are pushing LabCorp as hard as we can to get those results," Spillers said. "They are just backed up nationally."

He says the hospital has the capability to process the tests themselves, but they haven't been able to due to lack of supplies.

"We have one of the largest hospital-based labs in America sitting right beside our hospital and for whatever reason the government chose to allocate test kits to LabCorp, Quest and national labs, and not to hospitals like ours where we could do immediate testing and turn it around quickly. I think that was a flaw in the system," Spillers explained.

He says the hospital is working with a supplier get materials to process tests at their lab.

"We're still working with them to try to remedy that. ROCHE is the supplier we need to give us the materials, so we could do testing in our lab. We've been in constant contact with them," he said.

Monday, Huntsville Hospital's marketing director told WHNT News 19, ROCHE contacted them and expressed they would work to meet the hospital's testing needs.

Spillers says if any of those 100 patients who are still awaiting results feel sick, they can be retested at the fever and flu clinic. A hospital marketing official told WHNT News 19 these patients can also call (256) 265-9449.

This isn't the only testing issue the hospital is facing. Not only is the hospital having trouble accessing material to process tests, but it is also short actual test kits.

Monday the health system announced that the drive-thru clinic at John Hunt in Huntsville would be closed the rest of the week due to not having enough test results.

At a press briefing earlier in the day, Spillers explained not having that clinic running would cut their testing capacity in half.

"Not having adequate testing supplies hurts our entire community. We need to diagnose people as quickly as possible also get them isolated and without appropriate testing you cant do that," he said.

Spillers says he thinks their test kit supplier is being overwhelmed by demand.

"They've been a good supplier til this point. I just think demand is starting to exceed their ability to get products wholesale so that impacts their ability to get them to us," he explained.

Health system officials announced over the weekend they would not be operating the drive-through clinic Monday. They hoped to reopen it Tuesday. But now it will be closed for the rest of the week.